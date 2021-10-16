DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $224,077.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.33 or 0.99971572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00047175 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.48 or 0.00737841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

