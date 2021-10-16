Dash Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $192.54 or 0.00315596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $266.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,382,461 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

