Datamine Market Cap Tops $409,546.43 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $409,546.43 and $15,338.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.91 or 0.00479749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.10 or 0.01000907 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,565 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

