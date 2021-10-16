Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $87.87 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $254.52 or 0.00419159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $87.87 million and $510,169.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00110845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,795.70 or 1.00122389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.20 or 0.06363816 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,247 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.