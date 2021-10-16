Decentraland (MANA) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001322 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $208.64 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00204845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,035,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,954,891 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

