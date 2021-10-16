Decentralized Machine Learning One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,051.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $484,828.21 and $1,051.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

