DECOIN Price Reaches $0.28 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. DECOIN has a market cap of $15.86 million and $1.00 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,104,730 coins and its circulating supply is 55,654,313 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

