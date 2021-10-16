Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Deere & Company worth $1,277,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.76. 1,435,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,271. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.41 and its 200-day moving average is $360.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $221.73 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.