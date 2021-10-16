Define (DFA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73.41 Million

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Define coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Define has a market cap of $74.21 million and approximately $73.41 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Define has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00108416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.24 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06247557 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Define should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.