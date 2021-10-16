DeGate 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,450.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $23.01 million and $88,450.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

