DEJAVE Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for about $140.08 or 0.00227462 BTC on major exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $369,104.77 and $492.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00110562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.48 or 0.99740994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.82 or 0.06350496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.