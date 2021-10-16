Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.36. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 5,626 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLA. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

