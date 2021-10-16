DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Reaches $4.28 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003381 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $85,576.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00110845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,795.70 or 1.00122389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.20 or 0.06363816 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

