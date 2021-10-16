DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Tops $1.18 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $150.49 million and $1.18 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.77 or 0.00009423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.