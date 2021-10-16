Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,841. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $350.95. The firm has a market cap of $369.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

