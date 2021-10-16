Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,826 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.