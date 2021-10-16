Destination Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

