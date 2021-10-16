Destination Wealth Management Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 424,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,869. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

