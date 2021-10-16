Destination Wealth Management Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.88. 2,162,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

