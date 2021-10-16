Destination Wealth Management Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.61. 9,968,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,534,381. The company has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.