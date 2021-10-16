Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 45,803 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

