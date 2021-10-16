Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of QuinStreet worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 624.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $921.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.