Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 155,830 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,739,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

