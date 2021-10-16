Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of NV5 Global worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in NV5 Global by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in NV5 Global by 10.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NVEE opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $4,433,075. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

