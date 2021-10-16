Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 615.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.