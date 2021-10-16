Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

