Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Cytokinetics worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.89 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,991 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.