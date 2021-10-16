Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99,464 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRQ opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

