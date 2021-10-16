Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 360.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Weis Markets worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,078,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 406,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.