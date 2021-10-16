Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.77 Million Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of nLIGHT worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $11,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

