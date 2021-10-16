Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after acquiring an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,952,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $102.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

