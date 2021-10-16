Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 232.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of The Marcus worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Marcus by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Marcus by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Marcus by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Marcus by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The Marcus stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

