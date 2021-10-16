Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,837 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $12,538,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,996,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

