Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of EVO Payments worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EVOP opened at $23.25 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

