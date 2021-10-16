Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of The Joint worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

