Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.82 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KT were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KT by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in KT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 124,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.