Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.85 Million Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

