Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.