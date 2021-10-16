Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,125 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXK shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $797.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

