Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

NYSE MNR opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.