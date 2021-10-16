Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Dorian LPG worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

