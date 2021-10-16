Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OEC opened at $18.87 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.81.
OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
