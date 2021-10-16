Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC opened at $18.87 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

