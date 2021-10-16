Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of TriMas worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 28.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. Analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

