Deutsche Bank AG Invests $1.79 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

