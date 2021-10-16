Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 57,946 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of MicroVision worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth $5,042,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth $3,449,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVIS opened at $9.18 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

