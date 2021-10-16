Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Ellington Financial worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.23 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $913.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

