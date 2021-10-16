Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Photronics worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after buying an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 355,304 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,265,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

