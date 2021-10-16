Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 53.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,388 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

