Deutsche Bank AG Sells 112,681 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.59% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

CBAY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

