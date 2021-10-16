Deutsche Bank AG Sells 143,654 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $15,652,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

